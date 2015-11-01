Exclusive: Chelsea and Man City to go head to head for former Juve starlet

Last Friday it was the Rodrigo Bentancur day. For a talented youngster who arrives, there is one who is ready to say goodbye.



On April 30th 2017, Bayern Munich's option to buy Kinglsey Coman will expire. Ancelotti's club will almost surely use this option and buy him back from Juve before then. Bayern Munich will have to dish out 21 million euros to Juventus for the young French international (plus the 7 milliion euros that Allegri's club have already received for the two year loan). Let's not forget that Juve will also likely get an extra 16 million euros for Zaza's Valencia buy-back too. That's 37 million euros that will be coming in from players who haven't been with Juventus in over a year.



PEP COMES CALLING - Bayern are ready to buy Coman from Juve but this does not mean that he will stay with them. Coman hasn't played much this season as he has been behind Ribery, Robben and Douglas Costa. Coman's future will remain in doubt as Bayern might be looking to make some money off him. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Antonio Conte's Chelsea are both interested in him as they are ready to battle it out. In the end, Coman might eventually go for over 40 million euros but first, Bayern has to officially sign him from Juve...



By Nicola Balice, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)

