Exclusive: Chelsea and Man Utd boost as Inter retire from race to sign Serie A wonderkid
22 September at 11:55Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring Genoa wonderkid Pietro Pellegri, 16, who has already scored three goals in Serie A.
Pellegri came close to joining Inter in the summer with the nerazzurri who had reached a verbal agreement with the player and with Genoa.
Inter had agreed to sign both Pellegri and Salced (15 year-old) for a combined € 60 million fee which included bonuses and add-ond.
Inter owners, however, blocked the investment and did not allow Ausilio and Sabatini to spend a penny without selling some of their players before.
Pellegri and Salcedo’s moves were cancelled and Inter are now far from reaching an agreement with Genoa. The two clubs are not going to discuss the transfer of Pellegri and Salcedo anytime in the future and that give hope to Chelsea and Manchester United who have been scouting the player of late. AC Milan and Juventus are also in touch with the player’s agent Beppe Riso.
