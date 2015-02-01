Exclusive: Chelsea given transfer boost as Roma’s talks with midfield star collapse

AS Roma are the most interested Serie A club in signing Atalanta starlet Franck Kessié with the giallorossi who are leading the race to sign the Ivorian star. The Serie A giants have reached an agreement with Atalanta (€ 28 million plus the loan of two youths of AS Roma’s academy) but the player’s agent George Atangana has not given green light yet.



The Atalanta starlet is one of the most promising midfielders around Europe and several big clubs are also monitoring the situation of the talented starlet although there is no other club in Europe to have already reached an economic agreement with the Atalanta yet.



As we previously reported, representatives of AS Roma, Atalanta and Kessié had a meeting in Milan city centre yesterday but talks were not as successful as Roma expected, calciomercato.com’s Pasquale Guarro can exclusively reveal.



The Serie A giants have been informed about interest of other clubs and the player’s agent confirmed not to be in a hurry to close an agreement with the giallorossi.



Calciomercato.com exclusively reported earlier last week that Chelsea executives have made contact with Kessie’s agent and a report of Il Corriere dello Sport claimed yesterday the Blues would only drop the 19-year-old if they manage to sign Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko.

