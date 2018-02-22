Exclusive: Chelsea interested in Juve star; Inter and Napoli target
15 March at 16:50Calciomercato.com understands that Juventus wing-back Kwadwo Asamoah has emerged as a surprise target for Chelsea ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The Ghanaian’s contract with the Bianconeri expires at the end of the season and he would therefore be available on a free transfer, should the Blues decide to pursue their interest in him.
However, our understanding is that the Stamford Bridge outfit will only make a concrete offer for the 29-year-old should Antonio Conte leave his post as head coach come the end of the campaign.
He is not a priority target for them by any means given the fact whoever is in charge will already have Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri at their disposal.
Meanwhile, Serie A clubs Inter and Napoli are also monitoring his situation, with both sides keen to strengthen their options on the left-hand side of their respective defences. Only time will tell whether the former Udinese man remains in Italy or is presented with the opportunity to continue his career in West London.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
