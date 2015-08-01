Chelsea are not interested in signing Alex Sandro in the current transfer window,

60 million splash for the Juventus defender, as they need an alternative to Marcos Alonso, with Kenedy the only name on the list at the moment.

However transfer market insider Fabrizio Romano claims that the Blues won’t be willing to pursue the former Porto defender.

This is good news for Juventus, who were afraid that they would have to negotiate with the player and/or with someone new.

60 million sum was offered to the Bianconeri, but Chelsea were turned down by the Old Lady.

Sandro was reputed by some as being one of the best full-backs in Europe last season, but he has been nowhere as good this season, being replaced in recent games by utility man Kwadwo Asamoah.

