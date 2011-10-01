Chelsea are preparing a bid that is higher than expected for Alex Sandro.

​Recent reports indicated that the Pensioners were ready to offer

68 million for the Juventus defender.

That said, Juventus won’t sell, and consider the Brazilian to be untouchable. Then again, he hasn’t signed a new deal with the Bianconeri, and has two left on his current one.

​Chelsea are also offering a priority channel to Juventus in the race for Nemanja Matic, as they don’t want him to go to Premier League rivals Manchester United.



The Pensioners are, in fact, willing to accept a lower price in order to avoid seeing the Serbian play against them.

Juventus consider that they have tied down the centre-backs, despite the departure of Leonardo Bonucci, but believe they need to work on the wings.

however, that Antonio Conte’s side may be ready to offer as much as €70m for the 26-year-old, who was signed two seasons ago for €25m from Porto.