Exclusive: Chelsea on red alert as Napoli fail to reach agreement with star defender over new deal

Faouzi Ghoulam is one of Serie A’s best defenders but his future at Napoli is under serious threat as the Algeria International has yet to reach economic agreement over his contract extension. The 26-year-old has less than 18 months left in his contract (expiration date June 2018) and his salary is definitely not in line with his qualities and importance he has for his team.



Ghoulam’s salary, in fact, is in the region of € 800.000 a-year and the player has requested a new € 2-million-a-year deal, our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano has exclusively learned.



Romano reports that there is still no agreement between the player’s entourage and the Serie A side and that failing to reach an agreement could give potential suitors hope to seal the transfer of a great full-back on the cheap next summer.



Chelsea and Bayern Munich are being heavily linked with a summer move for the Algeria International given that Conte may need a new left-back as an alternative to Marcos Alonso, whilst the Bundesliga giants are already looking for a possible replacement for Philip Lahm who’s set to retire at the end of the season.



