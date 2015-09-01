Fiorentina are set to offer Federico Bernardeschi a new deal soon, and the two sides are set to meet to discuss this, Calciomercato’s Francesco Zei reports.

There’s more: Chelse are set to prepare a summer move for the Serie A star, who has scored 9 Serie A goals and added another 4 assists this season.

There is uncertainty over whether the Viola want to add a release clause to the Chelsea target’s deal, or whether Bernardeschi himself wants to leave, having never indicated that he would.

Then again, what makes the 22-year-old so accessible is his current deal, which expires in 2019.



This strategy wouldn’t go down well with fans of the Viola, who keep seeing their team knock on the Top 3 before selling off their most prized assets.

La Stampa claimed, moreover, that agent Giuseppe Bozzo is himself up for a move, but money is less important than the suitors’ long-term plans.

Conte is a known admirer, calling up the 22-year-old earlier last year to his Italy squad.

Francesco Zei, adapted by @EdoDalmonte