Exclusive: Chelsea set to hijack Juventus bid for promising defender with expiring contract

Juventus’ interest for Schalke04 midfielder Sead Kolasinac come as no surprise as the Old Lady has just sold Patrice Evra to Marseille and Max Allegri needs to add some depth to his defensive department. The talented 23-year-old left-back has less than six months left in his contract with the Bundesliga giants and Juventus have a verbal agreement to sign him in the summer as a free agent.



The Serie A giants are also trying to sign Kolasinac in the winter transfer window and have offered Schalke 04 € 5 million to lure the Bosnian defender in January. Trouble is, the other left-back under contract with the Germans (Rahman Baba) has picked up an injury and the Germans have blocked the sale of Kolasinac.



The player has e verbal agreement but has not signed a pre-contract agreement which means his summer move to Juventus is far from being a done deal.



Chelsea’s interest in Kolasinac has made a possible agreement between the two parties even more complicated. Our transfer pundit Fabirizio Romano has exclusively learned that the Blues have taken concrete steps towards the summer signing of Kolasinac and that the Premier League giants have also entered preliminary transfer talks with the player’s entourage. Juventus’ former boss Conte wants to hijack his old team’s bid to sign Kolasinac as a free agent in the summer. The two European giants are currently the most interested clubs in signing the promising defender.

