Exclusive: Chelsea, Spurs and Man United target wants new deal from Inter
09 January at 18:48Yesterday's double has helped propel Ivan Perisic back to the front page of every Italian newspaper... and may just as well give his paycheck a boost, too.
According to our pundit Fabrizio Romano, the Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United target wants an extension, something that is being pushed by his entourage.
We had previously heard rumblings about wanting to play in the Premier League one day, an aspiration for the scorer of six Serie A goals this season.
There is no emergency for Inter, with the 27-year-old's current deal expiring in 2020.
Perisic currently earns €3 million, the same as the struggling Geoffrey Kondogbia and Gabigol, the latter of whom has barely played.
His entourage wants more, something which has been made clear since Mauro Icardi signed a new extension with Inter’s new Chinese owners, Suning.
Though Suning aren’t enthusiastic about handing down new deals to everyone, they’ve also accommodated Perisic’s Croatian team-mate, Marcelo Brozovic.
Our sources also tell us that Perisic wants Champions League football, something Inter can't necessarily guarantee next season, seeing as they're outside the top three, five points short of Napoli.
Premier League sides, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, are probably better suited for this kind of ambition...
