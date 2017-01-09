Perisic currently earns

3 million, the same as the struggling Geoffrey Kondogbia and Gabigol, the latter of whom has barely played.

His entourage wants more, something which has been made clear since Mauro Icardi signed a new extension with Inter’s new Chinese owners, Suning.

Though Suning aren’t enthusiastic about handing down new deals to everyone, they’ve also accommodated Perisic’s Croatian team-mate, Marcelo Brozovic.

Our sources also tell us that Perisic wants Champions League football, something Inter can't necessarily guarantee next season, seeing as they're outside the top three, five points short of Napoli.



Premier League sides, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, are probably better suited for this kind of ambition...

Yesterday's double has helped propel Ivan Perisic back to the front page of every Italian newspaper... and may just as well give his paycheck a boost, too.