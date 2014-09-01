Alessandro Florenzi is edging closer to signing a new deal with Roma,

It is a well-known fact that the Italian international will be the Giallorossi’s future captin once Daniele De Rossi leaves the club.

He was Antonio Conte’s dream signing at Chelsea, the Coach also wanting the full-back/midfielder with him at Juventus too.

Over the last few weeks, we can confirm, he has basically made his mind up to stay with the Olimpico club, and sporting director Monchi intends to seal the deal soon.

Florenzi, 26, saw last season be marred by a cruciate ligament injury, but he has returned strongly in the current campaign.

His deal is set to expire in 2019, but Roma want to keep their man for as long as possible, until 2022 or 2023. This is, incidentally, one of the last details that are being discussed.

He is certainly set to almost double his wages, from his current

1.8m to the

3m the Italian is expected to make.

Though the bonus situation has yet to be decided on, it looks like A-Flo will be a Rominasta for a long time to come.