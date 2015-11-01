Roma and Atalanta look to be nearing an agreement over Chelsea target Franck Kessie, but there’s a problem, Calciomercato understand.

It appears that Roma are not the Ivorian talent’s favourite option, and he is rather enticed by the notion of a move to the Premier League.

Though Roma and Atalanta spoke yesterday about the situation and it looks like the Giallorossi are increasingly close to agreeing terms with the Orobici, who want €28-30 milion minimum for the 20-year-old.

It seems that Inter are ready to guarantee the €40m that Roma have asked for star defender Kostas Manolas.

Agent George Atangana is set to visit Zingonia, Atalanta’s training ground, midway through next week.

Kessie has recently returned from the African Cup of Nations, where he was expected to shine alongside the Ivory Coast.



The former Cesena loanee has exploded onto the scene this season, scoring six Serie A goals and adding an assist as Atalanta surged up the table, at one stage reaching third after eight straight wins.