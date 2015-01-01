Monaco are set to buy a second Monaco star,

Tiemoue Bakayoko is also set to leave Monaco at the end of the season, good news for Chelsea and Manchester United, who are very enthusiastic about him.

As Calciomercato correspondents Daniele Longo and Emanuele Tramacere confirm from the Wyscout forum in Torino, it appears that the recently-crowned Ligue 1 champions are also after Soualiho Meite.

The Lille player is currently on loan at Zulte Waregem, where he has played 38 games this season.

The Belgian club plans to acquire the 23-year-old from LOSC so that they can then sell him on to Monaco. Lille acquired him in 2013 from Auxerre for 1.5 million.

The Principality stars have done so well in recruiting young players, including Manchester United target Kylian M’Bappe, Benjamin Mendy, Gabriel Boschilia, Bernardo Silva, Thomas Lemar and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Speaking of Bakayoko, it appears that he is set to leave this summer, and that Chelsea are on pole for him. Coach Antonio Conte wants to line him up alongside N’Golo Kante’.