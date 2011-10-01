Exclusive: Chelsea to offer Conte contract extension to ward off Inter

No reason to repeat that Chelsea are in the form of their life being on top of the Premier League table, hovering ten points above second-placed Tottenham. Antonio Conte has turned Chelsea’s fortunes around. Despite N’Golo Kante being the only big name Chelsea signed last summer (apart from Michy Batshaayi who is playing a bit role at Stamford Bridge), Conte has managed to take Chelsea back to the top of English football and he will try to do the same in Champions League next season when Chelsea will be playing in Europe’s elite competition again.



The Italian tactician has been linked with a summer move to Inter amid reports that he’s not on good terms with Abramovich. Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, however, has exclusively learned that Abramovich did not enjoy transfer speculations and has offered Conte a contract extension.



​Abramovich proposal is only a verbal one at the moment, but the Russian businessman will soon put his proposal on paper with Conte’s stay at Stamford Bridge that could be stretched until 2020 or 2021.

