Exclusive: Chinese club tempt top Juventus midfield target with big-money offer
24 December at 19:00Juventus are on red alert as Chinese club Shanghai SIPG have made an official offer to sign Axel Witsel in the January transfer window, our reporter Nicola Balice has exclusively learned.
Zenit St. Petersburg have already accepted an offer in the region of € 25 million, but the club’s boss Andre Villas Boas has yet to find economic agreement with the Belgian midfielder who has refused an offer of € 12 million-a-year.
Witsel’s entourage, however, have not closed the door to a possible transfer of Witsel in China and are still negotiating with Shanghai SIPG.
Zenit have asked Juventus € 10 million to sell the Old Lady’s long-time transfer target. The bianconeri have offered € 6 million and the two parties could meet halfway to find a deal with Witsel who could move to Juventus for € 8-9 million unless his agents find an agreement with Andre Villas Boas’ Shanghai SIPG.
Share on