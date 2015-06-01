Exclusive: Chinese club tempt top Juventus midfield target with big-money offer

Juventus are on red alert as Chinese club Shanghai SIPG have made an official offer to sign Axel Witsel in the January transfer window , our reporter Nicola Balice has exclusively learned.



Zenit St. Petersburg have already accepted an offer in the region of € 25 million, but the club’s boss Andre Villas Boas has yet to find economic agreement with the Belgian midfielder who has refused an offer of € 12 million-a-year.



Witsel’s entourage, however, have not closed the door to a possible transfer of Witsel in China and are still negotiating with Shanghai SIPG.



Zenit have asked Juventus € 10 million to sell the Old Lady’s long-time transfer target. The bianconeri have offered € 6 million and the two parties could meet halfway to find a deal with Witsel who could move to Juventus for € 8-9 million unless his agents find an agreement with Andre Villas Boas’ Shanghai SIPG.