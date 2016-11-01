Exclusive: Chinese giants eye AC Milan duo
15 January at 12:45AC Milan duo Lucas Biglia and Nikola Kalinić continue to be linked with a move away from the Rossoneri, having failed to live up to the expectations of both the club and its fans.
They could both be tempted by the offer of a move away from Milan this month, while there is interest from one Chinese Super League Club in particular. Guangzhou Evergrande, having already failed with an attempt to sign the Croatian striker, are set to turn their attention towards the Argentine midfielder.
Guangzhou boss Fabio Cannavaro believes the former Lazio man would be an ideal signing for his new club, and will look to tempt Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone into selling him before the transfer window closes.
However, with the Chinese government enforcing strict rules on football-related expenditure in the country at the moment, it remains to be seen whether a deal is financially viable at this moment in time.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
