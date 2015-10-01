Exclusive: Chinese to sell AC Milan, possible new owners revealed

The past hours, days and months have been pretty turbulent for AC Milan: From the UEFA to the New York Times, there seems to be a lot of International chaos surrounding the rossoneri club. According to Calciomercato.com, here is how things will go down:



Within a short period of time (almost certainly before Christmas), the 303 million euros of debt will be payed back to Elliott Management. Bgb Weston (who are a holding company) is currently working on this as they have already helped other clubs to reimburse their debts (Antonio Giraudo is part of this company). His implication with Milan is currently being denied but it might not be the case.



Bgb Weston have identified the group that will help Milan reimburse their debt: Highbridge. The plan is the spread out the debt over 4 or 5 years which would allow Milan to breathe a little easier. The rossoneri are currently scheduled to have to pay the debt off by October 2018 but as previously mentioned, this might not be the case anymore. What happens if an agreement to spread the dept on a few years is rejected by Elliott? Well then Yonghong Li will only have up until October 2018 to pay off the entire debt. If not? In this case, Elliott would become owners of the club.



In any case, Highbridge might move quickly to find a new owner for Milan, someone who can really pay off the debt. Yonghong Li certainly does not seem to have the financial power to own a club like Milan as an ownership change could be on the cards. According to Calciomercato.com sources, there is a very strong International group who has interest in acquiring AC Milan by the end of this season. The plan would also be to build a new stadium for the rossoneri club and to leave San Siro.