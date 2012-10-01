Max Allegri’s treatment of Leonardo Bonucci could lead the Juventus defender to question his future at Juventus, calciomercato can reveal.

Yesterday evening’s exclusion from tonight’s Round of 16 Champions League visit of Porto could have major consequences, especially since CM correspondent Nicola Balice reports that Bonucci feels betrayed by the decision.

Could Manchester City and Chelsea stand to profit this summer? Were things to go downhill this is certainly a possibility. Bonucci feels like the club didn’t support him, the same club he chose to stay loyal to this summer despite major offers from all over Europe.

Could he opt for the next best thing? The Italy international worked really well with Antonio Conte when the two of them were at the J Stadium together. Otherwise, Pep Guardiola admitted when he was Bayern boss that Leo was his favourite defender.

Bonucci, 29, has played 216 Serie A games for the Bianconeri, scoring 13 goals.