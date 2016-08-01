Exclusive: Conte and Guardiola still interested in €60m Juventus defender

Chelsea and Manchester City will have plenty of cash in the summer to sign new recruits and Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci remains a top target for both Premier League giants. The Italy International scored one in his national team’s win over Netherlands yesterday night and is widely considered one of the best defenders in Europe at the moment.



Manchester City offered € 60 million to sign him last summer. Juventus did not say no but let the player decide his future. Bonucci snubbed a move to Manchester City and decided to stay at Juventus signing a contract extension just a few months after.



Our reporter Nicola Balice has exclusively learned that representatives of Manchester City are still in touch with the player’s entourage and that the Premier League giants are preparing a new € 60 million offer trying to tempt Bonucci and Juventus once again next summer.



Antonio Conte is also closely monitoring the situation regarding his former defender. The Italian tactician is also looking for some defensive reinforcement and in case Bonucci is open to leave Juventus at the end of the season, Chelsea could also match Juventus’ € 60m asking price. Bonucci is on a € 5 million-a-year deal until 2021.

