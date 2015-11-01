Exclusive: Conte set for Chelsea stay amid Inter links
02 March at 15:15We’ve been reporting since a few weeks that new Inter owners Suning want to take Antonio Conte to the Meazza at the end of the season. According to various reports in Italy, the former Juventus boss is not on good terms with Roman Abramovich and is not settling in well in London.
Calciomercato.com, however, has exclusively learned that there has been no direct contact between representatives of the Serie A giants and the manager’s entourage, not to mention that Chelsea consider the Italian tactician the cornerstone of their future and Roman Abramovich has given him carte blanche for the summer transfer campaign.
Suning have the economic power to convince Conte to move to Inter but Abramovich doesn’t want the former Italy boss to leave and Conte is destined to stay at Chelsea next season.
In addition to that Sport.es claims that Conte himself is not interested in joining Inter at the end of the season and that Chelsea have rejected Inter’s approaches for their manager.
