Exclusive: Conti injury could be a serious one
27 March at 16:35CalcioMercato understand that AC Milan full-back Andrea Conti has suffered another serious knee injury, weeks after he recovered from a similar injury recently.
The 24-year-old Italian, who joined the San Siro based side from Atalanta this past summer for a fee in the region of 24 million euros, did impress early on in the campaign before he injured himself. This season, the full-back appeared twice in the Serie A and made three showings in the Europa League for the rossoneri.
CalcioMercato can reveal that there is a fear around the club that he has suffered another serious knee injury as his father and agent arrived at the Milanello after he was stretchered out from training earlier this morning.
It is said that Conti has suffered an injury in the same left-knee as it is believed that his ligament collapsed while he was running in training. AC Milan will release a statement regarding the player's future later in the day.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments