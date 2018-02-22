Exclusive: Details of Cutrone's AC Milan renewal revealed

Patrick Cutrone has been AC Milan's best striker so far this season, despite the fact that the Rossoneri signed both Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic in the summer. Therefore, it's no surprise that a contract extension is being prepared.



In fact, as learned by Calciomercato.com, the agreement between AC Milan and Cutrone is as good as done, with only the youngster signature missing. Cutrone should, if everything goes as planned, put pen to paper within then days. With that said, an official announcement could arrive at the end of the month.



The contract is expected to keep him at the club until 2022, however, there will most likely also be a clause that could extend his stay by one more year.



Cutrone has scored 15 goals this season, making him the top scorer of AC Milan in just his first season with the first team, having previously played with the youth team.