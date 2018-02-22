Exclusive: details of Cutrone’s new AC Milan contract revealed
20 March at 17:10AC Milan star Patrick Cutrone is set to sign a new contract with AC Milan, Sky Sport reports.
The talented striker has recently signed a contract extension with the San Siro hierarchy but his latest performances have convinced chiefs of the Serie A giants to offer their raising star another new deal.
Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that AC Milan will offer Cutrone a new € 1.1 million-a-year deal. The player’s new contract will have no release clause.
Scorer of 15 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions so far this season, Cutrone is by far AC Milan’s best striker this season.
Despite the signings of Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva, in fact, no striker has netted more goals than the Italian in the current campaign and the rossoneri want to reward their starlet with a new contract. Cutrone is expected to accept AC Milan’s offer with the expiration date of his new deal will be the same of his current contract: June 2021.
