Exclusive Deulofeu: AC Milan close to signing Everton winger

AC Milan are close to signing Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The Spaniard emerged as a concrete transfer target for the Serie A giants this morning, and Adriano Galliani has managed to finalize the deal to seal the transfer of the talented 22-year-old winger.



Deulofeu is set to join the Serie A giants on a dry loan deal until the end of the current campaign. Given that ownership of AC Milan is set to change in March 2017, the current executives of the club must agree all their transfer activities with Sino-Europe which is the Chinese consortium that will acquire a majority share in the club in three months time.



The Chinese consortium have given Galliani green light to sign the talented Everton winger who should arrive in Milan in the next few days.



The 22-year-old winger has only collected 12 appearances with the Toffees so far this season and will definitely try to make the most of his loan spell at AC Milan to get more game time and to convince Everton boss Ronald Koeman to give him a chance next season.

