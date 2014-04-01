Exclusive, done deal: Torino agree deal to sign AC Milan star striker
31 August at 13:46It’s done! Torino and AC Milan have reached an agreement for MBaye Niang. The Frenchman had been pushing to move to the Stadio Grande Torino and had rejected any offer received this summer. Niang rejected chances to move to Everton and Spartak Moscow.
Sources have told calciomercato.com that the two clubs have now reached an agreement for Niang. The player will join Torino on loan with obligation to buy set to € 15 million.
The player, a former Watford loanee, has agreed to sign a four-year, € 1.4 million-a-year deal.
AC Milan wanted to sell Niang for more than € 20 million to Spartak Moscow but the player refused to move to Russia pushing to join Torino instead.
Niang was desperate to sign for Torino given that Sinisa Mihajlovic, one of his mentors, is the manager of the granata.
Torino president Urbano Cairo is heading to Milan where he will have a final meeting with AC Milan representatives to sign the papers and finalize the player’s move to Torino.
Go to comments