Exclusive: Donnarumma responds to Juventus interest
13 December at 10:40The future of Gigio Donnarumma is up in the air. Mino Raiola, the agent of the Italian goalkeeper, wants to cancel the players contract because, he says, Donnarumma was forced to pen a new deal with the club this past summer.
Of course Raiola would struggle to prove that Donnarumma has been forced to sign a € 7 million-a-year contract but his move means the experience of the 18-year-old at AC Milan could be almost over.
Psg are the most interested club in signing the talented shot-stopper but Juventus have also resumed their interest in the Italy International.
The Old Lady signed Szczesny last summer but would make an attempt to sign Donnarumma if the player was available for a good price.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, however, Donnarumma has already told Juventus that he does not want to join them anytime in the future.
Donnarumma may leave AC Milan but he is not going to join one of their rivals. Psg and Atletico are in the frame but Juventus is not going to be the next club of ‘Gigio’.
Go to comments