Exclusive: Dutch starlet offered to AC Milan
31 July at 17:05AC Milan have already completed ten signings but the transfer activity done so far is not enough and the rossoneri are going to sign three more players before the transfer window shuts.
According to our AC Milan reporter Daniele Longo, the Serie A giants have been offered Ajax starlet Anwar El Ghazi who had already been linked with a move to the San Siro under the previous ownership of Silvio Berlusconi, when El Ghazi was under contract with Ajax.
AC Milan representatives are on very good terms with El Ghazi’s agent Jorge Mendes. The Portuguese agent has offered his 22-year-old client to the Serie A giants who are interested in signing the versatile attacking winger.
El Ghazi, however, is not a transfer priority of AC Milan and although Fassone and Mirabelli have confirmed their interest in the Holland International, they are going to take some time before making an official offer to Lille.
El Ghazi is contracted with the Ligue 1 side until 2021 and AC Milan could decide to sign him alongside Renato Sanches, another client of Jorge Mendes who is in talks with AC Milan.
The rossoneri will sign one centre midfielder, one attacking winger and one striker before the current transfer window shuts.
