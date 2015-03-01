The announcement of Paulo Dybala’s new contract at Juventus has been put on-hold once again but Bianconeri fans need not be concerned. It was expected that the 23-year-old would put pen to paper on a new deal in Turin this week but this has been delayed due to the fact that his agent Pierpaolo Triulzi has had to return to Argentina for the birth of his son. Just before he caught his flight home he told reporters that; “We are on the right road, we hope to close soon”.





The new contract will see Dybala remain in Turin until 2021 with a salary reported to be worth €7 million net per season which will almost double his current earnings. There is also believed to be a release clause written into the new deal of €150 million; a figure put in place to ward off the advances of both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Whether Real supremo Florentino Perez views it in this way remains to be seen. The patron has identified Dybala as his number one target and it seems he will stop at nothing to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu next season.