Exclusive: Dybala not pushing for Barcelona move
03 August at 10:35Barcelona are officially looking for a replacement of Neymar with the balugrana who will soon have € 222 million available to sign the heir of the Brazilian star.
Neymar is set to become the world’s most expensive footballer and Barcelona have almost an infinite budget to sign a new attacking winger who will play in his place next season.
Spanish and Italian media are linking the Serie A giants with a summer move for top players: from Coutinho to Griezmann from Dembele to Dybala.
Barcelona fans are literally crazy about the Juventus star and most of them have commented several pictures of the Argentinean on Instagram to convince him to move to the Camp Nou.
Juventus are not open to sell their striker and Barcelona are aware that the Old Lady will try to do everything she can to keep the Argentinean at the Allianz Stadium.
Dybala is simply priceless for Juventus and Barcelona know it is too late to start contract talks over the former Palermo star.
The Serie A giants extended Dybala’s contract a few months ago making him the second best earner in Turin after Gonzalo Higuain.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano there have been no contacts between Juventus and Barcelona, at least at the moment, and the player is happy in Turin and has not even talked to the club to discuss his future. La Joya is aware that Barcelona are monitoring him but ehe is not going to push to leave Juventus this summer.
