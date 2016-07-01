Edin Dzeko won’t be moving to Chelsea today,

We can exclusively reveal that the Bosnian has been called up for tonight’s game with Sampdoria, which was originally postponed.

The 31-year-old has already scored nine times in Serie A this season, adding another 29 in the last campaign.

The former Manchester City player was recently called by Antonio Conte, who seems to have swung the pendulum in Chelsea’s favour. The Blues have agreed to a

50 million fee with Roma over both Dzeko and full-back Emerson.

The Blues were known to want another striker, with Michy Batshuayi on his way out. Roma, for their part, have always needed to sell to balance the books in the last few years.

Dzeko wasn’t quite the big hitter at Manchester City, but still managed 50 goals in 130 Premier League games there.

Roma are expected to line up Gregoire Defrel alongside Dzeko tonight.