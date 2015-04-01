Exclusive: € 50m Chelsea, Man Utd target could leave to solve Roma financial problems

AS Roma star defender Kostas Manolas could leave the club in the summer to solve the club’s financial problems, our reporter Francesca Schito has exclusively learned. The Greece International has many admirers including Inter, Chelsea and Manchester United and the Serie A giants may be forced to sell him in the summer.



The giallorossi, in fact, have registered a capital loss in the region of € 50 million which is – more or less – how much Manolas costs. The reason behind AS Roma’s big loss is that they have failed to qualify for the Champions League group stage this season and only a Europa League win would allow the Serie A giants to get a cash prize in line with the board’s expectations in terms of profits coming from European competitions.



To put into other terms, AS Roma could be forced to sell one of their big names if they fail to win the Europa League. Radja Nainggolan, Antonio Rudiger and Leandro Paredes have also attracted the interest of many top clubs but both Nainggolan and Rudiger are expected to stay at the club whilst Paredes could be sold as he has been failing to prove his worth this season with way too many highs and lows.



Manolas’ ex club Olympiakos had a percentage of profit from the player’s next sale but their clause expired last summer which means AS Roma would get the entire transfer fee, should they be forced to sell the player at the end of the season.