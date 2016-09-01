If Torino superstar Andrea Belotti were to leave, it would be to join a Premier League club, our sources say.

The Torino striker seemed to confirm as much last week, claiming that his “future is uncertain, yes, but whether we qualify to the Europa League will have an impact on me staying here”.

President Urbano Cairo has, for his part, said that "we won't take any offer beneath the €100m mark under any consideration. I don't think anybody will make that offer".

Then again, Torino have historically sold players as soon as their value has spiked, so it’s likely that Belotti will leave no matter what.

Where would he go? Manchester United and Arsenal are the two clubs most interested in his services, and who have watched him on numerous occasions.

Despite being an AC MIlan fan, a move to Italy is unlikely, seeing as nobody can really afford him. The same goes for China, which doesn’t seem to attract him at all.

Andrea Piva, adapted by @EdoDalmonte

k anybody will make that offer”.