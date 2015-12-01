Arsenal target Ricardo Rodriguez was chased by Serie A sides this summer, his agent

Gianluca di Domenico seemed to hint that Inter and Napoli were the parties interested in the Swiss international.

Asked whether Napoli and Inter were interested in him, Di Domenico simply answered:

“Yes, I can confirm that there were many Italian teams [interested in him]. Fassone and Mirabelli were very good, they showed that they had great skills this summer.

The former Wolfsburg star is seen as one for the future by many, but it appears that Inter pulled out of the race for him as early as January, partly because of financial concerns. He joined Milan for €18 million.

“They make you feel from the get go that they want to sign you, they have a way of pursuing negotiations which frankly surprised us.

“Mirabelli knows about football, he was able to describe Ricardo from A to Z, analysing his strenghts and weaknesses he needs to work on.

“Fassone, instead, has a convincing, efficient way of communicating with people. I’ll go further: I am sure that they’d be able to sign a player even without a big budget”.

Di Domenico even got the chance to throw in a joke: “He’s a perfect fantasy football player, an ace up [Milan’s] sleeve. He’ll bring bonuses [laughs], is that how you say it? With him goals and assists are guaranteed”.