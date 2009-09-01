Milan striker Carlos Bacca is all set to leave the club at the end of the season, calciomercato can exclusively reveal.

The Colombian has been targeted by Arsenal recently, and was set to move to West Ham last season, only to call everything off at the last minute after the Rossoneri had agreed to the transfer. He’s set to cost between €25 and 30 million, and is liked by Chinese and Spanish clubs too.

Reporter Daniele Longo confirms that the former Sevilla striker’s agent, Sergio Barila, was at Casa Milan (the Rossoneri’s HQ) today in order to negotiate his client’s departure.

Arsenal like the striker, who has still managed to score x goals at the San Siro, managing 31 Serie A goals in two seasons there, after hitting 34 for Sevilla in the previous two campaigns.

The 30-year-old has managed only one goal in his last six games with the Diavolo, often looking isolated up front as Milan have struggled to involve him in their buildup.

The Colombian’s current deal runs until 2020, and is worth €3.5 million a season.