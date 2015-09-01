Exclusive: €25m Man United target wants Juventus move
27 July at 17:50Keita Balde Diao still wants to move to Juventus, and Lazio have lowered their asking price for him, our sources tell us.
Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United target is also liked by Italy’s traditional Big 3.
We can exclusively reveal via reporter Nicola Balice that the winger prefers the Bianconeri, and that Juventus and Lazio are talking again, after a stall in negotiations.
They owe a lot to the fact that the Bianconeri wouldn’t pay the €30 million Lazio had always wanted for the former Barcelona player, who left the Masia in 2011 and has scored 20 Serie A goals over the last two seasons.
Now, Lazio are willing to accept €25 million excluding bonuses, which is too much for Juventus.
Juventus and Lazio still aren’t getting on, but Keita’s will has been key here: with Milan agreeing to terms with the Roman side, Keita blocked the move because he was unwilling to move to the San Siro.
@NicolaBalice, adapted by @EdoDalmonte
