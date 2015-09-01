Keita Balde Diao still wants to move to Juventus,

We can exclusively reveal via reporter Nicola Balice that the winger prefers the Bianconeri, and that Juventus and Lazio are talking again, after a stall in negotiations.

They owe a lot to the fact that the Bianconeri wouldn’t pay the

30 million Lazio had always wanted for the former Barcelona player, who left the Masia in 2011 and has scored 20 Serie A goals over the last two seasons.

Now, Lazio are willing to accept

25 million excluding bonuses, which is too much for Juventus.

Juventus and Lazio still aren’t getting on, but Keita’s will has been key here: with Milan agreeing to terms with the Roman side, Keita blocked the move because he was unwilling to move to the San Siro.