Exclusive: €70m Man Utd target scouted by City in Lazio-Napoli
21 September at 10:30Lazio-Napoli was the most interesting game in Serie A yesterday night with the partenopei who sealed an astonishing 4-1 win against Simone Inzaghi’s side. Lazio took the lead in the first half thanks to a goal by Stefan De Vrij. The second half, however, was way worse for Lazio who could do nothing to avoid Napoli comeback.
Maurizio Sarri’s side scored 4 goals in the space of 45 minutes and Dries Mertens helped his side to seal the three points with a Maradona-esque goal.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic played a decent first half for Lazio but, in the second half, he almost gave up like most of his teammates did.
The Serbian starlet is wanted by Lazio and Bayern Munich but sources have told calciomercato.com that representatives of Manchester City were also at the Olimpico yesterday night to watch the 22-year-old in action.
Lazio refused to sell Milinkovic-Savic to Juventus last summer and would not accept to sell him for less than € 70 million at the end of the season.
The player’s contract runs until 2022 and there are no release clauses included in his deal.
