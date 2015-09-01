Southampton sensation Manolo Gabbiadini has taken a few by surprise in his brief stint in the Premier League.

In fact, even agent Silvio Pagliari was surprised that he has done this well, the 25-year-old scoring four goals in as many league games, adding one in the EFL Cup Final as the Saints went down late to a Zlatan Ibrahimovic winner.

“I was sure that he would do well, but I’d be lying if I said that he would be this good!” he exclusively told our Fabrizio Romano.

“He had the same impact in his first six months in Naples, he was devastating.

“He’s very happy, it’s a different type of football, another life, let’s hope he continues like this.

“When people tell me that something went wrong I never agree, he scored 25 goals, one every 119 minutes.

“It was only fair for both sides to go their separate ways because there were too many players up front, so we reached an agreement with the club.

“But, I repeat, Manolo did well at Sampdoria, Bologna, Atalanta. Everywhere he’s gone he was performed, goals have no continent”.