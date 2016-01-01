Exclusive: Everton and Arsenal hope as AC Milan make decision on Turkey star
25 November at 21:50AC Milan are long time admirers of Turkey and Besiktas star Oguzhan Özyakup. Besiktas’ director of sport Ali Naibi exclusively told Calciomercato.com last month that AC Milan are actually interested in the talented Turkish midfielder although the rossoneri had not made any bid yet.
According to our sources, AC Milan have not changed their plans and have yet to make an offer for the 25-year-old. Özyakup could leave Besiktas in the January transfer window as his contract expires at the end of the season. Premier League clubs, however, also joined the race to sign the talented midfielder.
Reports in England claim Everton and Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on the footballer who has two assists in 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
The contract of Özyakup expires at the end of the season and Arsenal have a next sale clause set to 30%. If the player signs a contract extension with Besiktas, however, the clause would be cancelled and Besiktas could cash in the whole amount of money coming from his sale. AC Milan are monitoring the situation but, at the moment, they don’t want to make any offer for Özyakup.
