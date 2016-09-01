A number of Italian teams are after Daniele Baselli, and Everton are part of the suitors too, calciomercato can confirm.

Fabrizio Romano reports that, ever since netting against Inter and showing improved form, the Torino midfielder has attracted renewed interest, with Milan, Roma and Fiorentina in the hunt.

Milan have long been enthusiastic about the 25-year-old, who recently scored Torino’s equaliser against Inter as the sides drew 2-2 on Saturday.

The youngster began the season very well, banging in 4 goals before seemingly grinding to a halt, something that had happened to him last season.

Reinvigorated by Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Coaching, the pacey, attacking midfielder has long been admired by Everton, who were very interested in signing him last summer.

They’ll have to compete with Roma - who came close in January, but couldn’t because Leandro Paredes ended up staying - and Fiorentina, who have been following him for a while.



Either way, Baselli is beginning to show some big-time personality. Will a big-time club finally land him?