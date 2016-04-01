Gerard Deulofeu is letting Everton know that he wants to leave and join AC Milan, Calciomercato understands.

According to transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard has asked Coach Ronaldo Koeman to let him go again, and it is also reported that he doesn’t feel like he’s part of the Toffees’ strategy anymore.

Though we’d previously reported that Koeman was happy to clear out some clutter (Oumar Niasse is gone!), Romano claims that he’s taking time on this one, possible evidence of doubts on Deulofeu’s expendability.

There’s more: while we already knew that Coach Vincenzo Montella rates him a lot, Romano now tells us that, in their negotiations with Deulofeu, they made the 22-year-old the guarantee that he won’t just be loaned, but that he’ll be acquired later on.

Signed for €6m by the Toffees in 2015, Deulofeu has been a disappointment of late, after netting 5 goals and providing 11 assists in his first two seasons with Everton.

He’s only made four starts this season.





@FabrizioRomano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte