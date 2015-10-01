Exclusive: Exciting winger set for show down Barcelona talks amid AC Milan interest

Agents of exciting AC Milan winger Gerard Deulofeu are set to meet Barcelona executives over the next few days to discuss the player’s future in Cataluña, calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano has exclusively learned.



The Spaniard is on loan at AC Milan but his stunning performances in Serie A have convinced Barcelona to activate their € 12 million buy-back clause to take the player back to the Camp Nou in the summer. Deulofeu would be happy to return to his childhood club but his agents will make crystal clear that the player wants to play on a regular basis in order not to miss the chance to be part of the 2018 World Cup Spain national team.



AC Milan signed Deulofeu on loan from Everton in January but the Serie A giants do not have any option to make the striker’s move permanent.



The player is happy with his game time at the San Siro and representatives of AC Milan hope the player will push to stay at the club as the player would be part of the club’s long-term plans.



​Barcelona, however, could decide to buy the player and sell him on a permanent deal for more than € 20 million, according to reports in Spain, and that could be the beginning of a bidding war that AC Milan also want to avoid.

