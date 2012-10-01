Exclusive: figures behind Niang’s Watford switch revealed

AC Milan winger M’Baye Niang will arrive in London at 1pm CET+1 and will undergo medical with Watford later in the afternoon, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.

Sources have also told our reporters in Italy the figures behind the Frenchman’s Watford switch. The Hornets have reached an economic agreement with AC Milan over a loan move of the former Genoa star until the end of the season.



The Premier League club are due to pay € 500.000 for the player’s six-month loan and have an option to make the player’s move permanent at the end of the season for € 18 million. Watford’s option to buy becomes mandatory after Niang’s 10th goal with the Walter Mazzarri’s side.



If Niang wants to move to Watford on a permanent deal he’s required to score ten goals in the last 17 games of the season. His first chance comes in the week-end when Watford face Millawal in the fourth round of the FA Cup.



​Even if Niang doesn’t score ten goals, Watford can still decide to make his move permanent at the end of the season. The player, however, is not part of AC Milan long term plans anymore.

