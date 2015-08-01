Chelsea target Federico Bernardeschi is set to be offered a new contract by Fiorentina, according to our sources.

Also wanted by Inter, Juventus and Milan, Bernardeschi is the talk of the town at the moment in Italy.

The Viola want to keep their big names, and are ready to offer €1.5m a season to the 22-year-old.

This deal includes European bonuses, and is set to take him until 2021.

Bernardeschi, 22, has been on fire this season, netting nine goals and adding two assists in league play.

Antonio Conte is a known admirer, the former Italy Coach calling up the Fiorentina youth on several occasions back when he was Coaching Italy.

Bernardeschi is being followed by a number of teams including long-term admirers Juventus and Inter, who see the youngster as one of the future talismans of Calcio, and want to Italianize their team with players of his calibre.