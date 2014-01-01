AS Roma star Alessandro Florenzi is set to pen a new deal at the Stadio Olimpico soon, reports Fabrizio Romano

The 26-year-old versatile Italian has made 12 Serie A appearances for the giallorossi this season, scoring once and assisting twice. With Diego Perotti and Kostas Manolas having already signed new long-term deals with the club, Florenzi too is set to extend in the Italian capital.

While his current contract expires till 2019, Florenzi's new deal will keep at the club through either 2022 or through 2023, with talks between the parties already on an advanced stage and everything set to conclude soon

Juventus have been the only club to have been interested in Florenzi over the past few seasons. Especially under Antonio Conte, who saw the Italian star as the perfect player to fit into a wing-back role in the 3-5-2 formation that his Old Lady side played with during his stint at Turin.

Conte’s Chelsea have also been linked with a move, but Florenzi is going nowhere.

