Exclusive: former Arsenal and Man Utd target offered to Juventus
08 August at 15:20Psg flop Gregorz Krychowiak has been offered to Juventus, sources have told calciomercato.com. The Poland star is set to leave Paris in the summer after a disappointing debut season at the Parc des Princes where he arrived last summer after being linked with moves to Manchester United and Arsenal.
Krychowiak used to be one of Emery’s favourite footballers, so much so the Spanish manager pushed for Psg to sign the talented midfielder last summer, as soon as he arrived in the French capital.
Trouble is, Krychowiak failed to justify his €34 million price-tag in Paris and is now set to leave the club for a lower transfer fee.
The agents of the 27-year-old have offered him to Juventus but although the Serie A giants are looking midfield reinforcement they are not interested in signing the Poland star at the moment.
The bianconeri have other priorities and they’d rather prefer to sign either Blaise Matuidi or Emre Can before the summer transfer window shuts.
Go to comments