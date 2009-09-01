Juventus aren’t sure if Max Allegri will Coach them next season,

The two sides have met on a number of occasions, but effectively don’t knwow what the situation will be after June 3rd.

Having qualified Juventus to next week’s Champions League final in Cardiff, Coach Allegri has become one of the continent’s most respected managers.

Allegri preferred to be given a three-year deal, but instead accepted a two-year contract with the Bianconeri, one set to last until 2020. Then again, both sides have yet to a reach a full agreement.

Could he be tempted by another challenge? He clearly said last week in a press conference that it would be difficult to better what he has done so far in three years in Turin, while also underlining the importance of motivation to achieving one’s career objectives.



If Allegri were able to defeat Real Madrid, he may well find himself preferring to elsewhere…