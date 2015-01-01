Felipe Anderson could leave Lazio this summer for a hefty sum, with Inter interested in the Brazilian winger, Calciomercato understands.

The 23-year-old star is, according to our sources, rather unsettled at Lazio, and the Eagles are now willing to sell him for a sum we believe to be in the region of €50 million.

This was the same frustration which saw him be targeted by Manchester United two summers ago. Why Inter? Because agent Kia Joorabchian also happens to be advising Inter.

He has played a part in signing Joao Mario and Gabigol, too.

The Brazilian made an excellent start to the campaign, netting two goals and providing seven assists. He’s since cut a lonely, distressed figure on the pitch, barely making an impact.

He was so ineffectual against Juventus that Coach Simone Inzaghi gave him the hairdryer treatment after the 2-0 loss to the Old Lady.

And yet, the Coach has done a lot to help him: he would later defend Anderson in front of cameras, and also protected him from director of sport Igli Tare when he returned late from his Christmas holiday.

Having played some of his best football under Stefano Pioli, could he rejoin him at Inter?

