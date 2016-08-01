Milan are looking for an alternative to Manuel Locatelli in midfield, and may have found a former Milanello graduate who fits the bill, Calciomercato understands.

Davide Di Gennaro has played very well for Cagliari this season, scoring two goals, adding four more last season as he helped the Sardinians return to Serie A.

With his deal running out in June, we can exclusively reveal that both Frosinone and Milan want to bring him in.

With the Rossoneri’s sale to Sino European Sports looking shakier than ever, the Diavolo could do with some bargain buys, and could land Di Gennaro for a small sum.

It’ll still be difficult: though Cagliari were annoyed at Milan about the Mati Fernandez affair, swapping Gabriel for Marco Storari seems to have appeased them.

Trouble is, they don’t want to lose a player who is very much appreciated by Coach Rastelli.

Before going down with injury, Di Gennaro was one of the great surprises of the campaign: a Milanese local and product of the Rossoneri academy, he’d only ever played one Serie A game for his club, being loaned out to a number of teams before being sold to Spezia in 2012.



CM Staff, adapated by @EdoDalmonte