Exclusive: Former Serie A star reveals Allegri's secrets, issues Sarri warning amid Chelsea, Arsenal links

Gianbattista Scugugia is one of the few players in Italy to have known both Sarri and Allegri on the field of play. The Napoli coach trained him at Sangiovannese in Serie C2 when Scugugia was at the end of his career and Sarri first joined a professional club. With Allegri he shared the dressing room at Aglianese, where the current Juve coach finished his playing career and became a manager.



Scudugia, now coach of the Romagna Centro Martorano, was also in the field in 2003 in the first ever match between the two technicians.



How are Sarri and Allegri on the pitch?



“I think that if I had had him earlier I would have produced a very different career even if my career was good…He wanted almost perfection”



“I have never found a worker and a person so prepared. For me it is not a surprise to see his success.”



Allegri-“Max instead, having been a player, reasons differently. He lets go a little bit, sometimes slows down, lets you breathe. The players do not stress too much. Allegri certainly knows how to let players recover and relax well.



Sarri-“Many criticize him because he always plays the same. I remember that even at Sangiovannese he was aiming for 13-14 players and we knew the formations in advance”



What must fear the Juve fear?

"He gives you a self-conviction that you feel the best in the world. When you come on the pitch you already know everything: you know what you must do and what your opponent will do. This is his strength"

