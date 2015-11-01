Exclusive: Free agent defender has successful AC Milan medical

Martin Caceres has had medical with AC Milan today proving to be fit to return to action. Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Caceres’ medical was successful and that the two parties are now discussing the economic aspect of the deal which is, of course, the most important part of negotiations.



Our reporter Daniele Longo has also learned the details of AC Milan’s economic proposal.



AC Milan have offered Caceres a six-month deal with option to extend his stay at the San Siro for one more season. The Serie A giants have offered the Uruguay International € 450.000-a–year plus € 300.000 in add-ons. The former Juventus centre-back, however, has asked € 750.000-a-year with no bonuses included in his contract.



The two parties are still negotiating and a decision of the player is expected in the next few hours, maybe during the week-end. Caceres’ Juventus contract expired at the end of the 2015/16 campaign and was a transfer target of Crystal Palace and West Ham who offered him a chance to move to the Premier League last month.

